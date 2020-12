A man undergoes coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test at a testing site which is temporarily set up at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, December 16, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.

Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seoul’s record high daily infections of 423, Yonhap said.