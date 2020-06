SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - South Korea will indefinitely extend intensive prevention and sanitation guidelines until the daily new cases of the new coronavirus drops to single digits, Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Friday.

The announcement comes as new cases have persisted in the mid-double digits daily, after series of new clusters in the capital Seoul area. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Himani Sarkar)