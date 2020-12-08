Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

South Korea reports 594 new coronavirus cases

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 8 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 594 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, another triple-digit daily increase that authorities say threatens to overload the medical system.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has called for expanded coronavirus testing and more thorough tracing as the country struggles to control its latest and largest wave of infections. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Kim Coghill)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up