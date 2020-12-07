South Korea reports 615 new coronavirus cases

SEOUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 615 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said, capping a month of triple-digit daily increases that have driven the nation’s largest wave of infections in nine months.

On Sunday authorities said they will impose heightened social distancing rules for the capital Seoul and surrounding areas that will last until at least the end of the month. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Kim COghill)