UPDATE 1-S.Korea reports first triple-digit rise in coronavirus cases in six days -KDCA

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korea reported 102 new coronavirus cases as of Monday midnight, marking the first triple-digit increase in six days, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

Daily infections had fallen largely into the double-digit range in the past two weeks, which led the government to relax some rules on social distancing this week.

The latest daily tally was slightly up from 97 a day before and the country reported one additional COVID-19 death. It brought the total number of coronavirus infections to 24,805 and the death toll to 434, the KDCA said.

The increase was chiefly ascribed to recent spikes in imported cases in line with resurgences in infections around the globe.

Of the new cases, 69 were domestically transmitted, and 33 imported. The largest portion of imported cases came from Russia, with 14, followed by Japan with five and Nepal with four, KDCA data showed. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)