Southwest flight attendants reject idea of pay cuts, call for govt aid

CHICAGO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The union representing Southwest Airlines’ flight attendants rejected management’s call for negotiated pay cuts to avoid furloughs and renewed calls for lawmakers to pass a fresh federal payroll support program for U.S. airlines.

The union, TWU Local 556, has “made it clear to the company in previous conversations that our members are not interested in making concessions to a contract that took decades to obtain,” President Lyn Montgomery said in a statement on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)