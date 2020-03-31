Company News
Southwest Airlines cutting more than 40% of flights in May as demand sags

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co said Tuesday it will cut more than 40% of flights from May 3 through June 5 amid a sharp decline in travel demand from the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. airline said will fly 2,000 flights a day, down 1,700 over normal levels. The airline previously said it was cancelling 1,500 flights a day in April. Southwest said it will preserve more than 80% of itineraries it previously offered but said some non-stop flights will now require a connection. Southwest is also shortening its operational day, removing many departures previously scheduled before 7 am and after 8 pm.

