Southwest may downsize if traffic remains low in 6 months -CEO

CHICAGO, March 26 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co will consider actions to reduce the company’s size if passenger traffic remains significantly lower six months from now, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in discussion with the company’s chief communications officer posted on Thursday.

Kelly said the airline was losing “big money” on every single flight, but is considering applying for funds under a government rescue package to avoid furloughs and to stay competitive with other airlines that may receive government aid. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski Editing by Shri Navaratnam)