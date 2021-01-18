Spain's Aena offers retail tenants 50% rent discount until September

MADRID, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s airport operator Aena offered retail tenants in its national network a 50% discount on their rents until September, a company source said on Monday, as the pandemic’s third wave sends Spain’s infection rates skyrocketing to record highs.

Aena, in a bid to retain its tenants, had already waived minimum guaranteed rents entirely from March to June, the period of Spain’s state-ordered lockdown, as well as for those tenants whose businesses are in terminals Aena itself decided to close.

Aena lost 72% of its traffic in 2020 as the pandemic slashed travel and shut borders, and despite ongoing efforts to negotiate with retail tenants, some have taken Aena to court to request their rent be fully suspended.

The state-owned operator holds approximately 800 contracts with a variety of brands selling clothing, accessories, food, and duty-free products.

The 50% discount, which will be available only to tenants who are up-to-date on their payments, shows the pressure on travel firms to adapt to continued restrictions on movement and take on more of the financial pain caused by reduced footfall. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette, editing by Andrei Khalip)