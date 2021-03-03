CORRECTED-Bank of Spain Governor says readying aid for companies is not easy

(Corrects headline to say readying aid package is ‘is NOT easy’, from ‘is easy’.)

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Spain’s Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos on Wednesday said that defining and readying an efficient aid package to help viable companies reduce their high levels of debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy task.

“Everyone knows that defining what is a sustainable or a non-sustainable (company), and what is a viable and non-viable (company) is by no means obvious,” De Cos told a financial event hosted by the Madrid Universidad Autonoma.

“It takes time to set the parameters,” he said. (Reporting by Jesús Aguado, Edited by Inti Landauro)