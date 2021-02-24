Spain's 11 billion euro aid package for companies to include haircuts on loans, source says

MADRID, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Spain’s new aid package of around 11 billion euros ($13.4 billion) for companies will include haircuts on state-backed credit loans and also direct aid for recapitalisation, a government source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said that details of the aid plan were still being discussed with the Bank of Spain and the banking sector. ($1 = 0.8221 euros) (Reporting by Belen Carreno; writing by Jesús Aguado; Editing by Ingrid Melander)