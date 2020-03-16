Spain's government readies package to help companies weather coronavirus crisis

MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is readying a package, that would include credit and guarantees, to support companies through the coronavirus crisis, a Spanish government source told Reuters on Monday.

“We are still working on providing liquidity for self-employed people, small businesses and large companies, so they face the situation protecting jobs,” the source said.

The government has yet not decided on the total amount of the package. Cabinet is due to meet on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jesus Aguado; Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Emma Pinedo)