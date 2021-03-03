UPDATE 2-Readying aid for companies takes time, Bank of Spain governor says

* Governor says drafting aid package is not easy

* De Cos said harm to financial sector needs to be avoided

* Government considers extending forced insolvency proceedings (Adds details on bankruptcy proceedings, comments from Bank of Spain Governor)

MADRID, March 3 (Reuters) - Constructing an efficient aid package to help small companies reduce excess debt they took on to cushion the effects of COVID-19 has not been an easy task, Bank of Spain Governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

The government is working on an 11 billion euro ($13.2 billion) package on top of existing support measures to help Spain’s small and mid-sized companies but has not given details.

“Defining what is a sustainable or a non-sustainable (company), and what is a viable and non-viable (company) is by no means obvious,” De Cos told a financial event hosted by the Madrid’s Universidad Autonoma.

“It takes time to set the parameters.”

Several sources told Reuters last month that the government was aiming to outline measures in coming weeks, possibly including haircuts on state-backed loans and some direct aid.

De Cos did not specifically mention haircuts, which have been opposed by Spanish lenders fearing losses, but said it was important to avoid additional harm to the financial sector.

While the government works on the new aid package, it is also considering extending restrictions on forced bankruptcies of companies affected by the pandemic beyond the current deadline of March 14, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

On Wednesday, De Cos said higher corporate indebtedness and dire expectations for company demand could turn into solvency problems and “therefore the focus should now be on developing mechanisms and instruments to reduce the solvency problems of companies.”

“Such a mitigation of solvency problems would also have a very positive effect on banks’ balance sheets”, he said.

Spanish companies have been among the most active in Europe in applying for state-backed credit and liquidity lines, but as in other European countries the focus has been switching to issues of solvency.