MADRID, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s government on Tuesday approved a 475 million euro ($555.85 million)aid package for Air Europa, to help the stricken airline recover from the effects of the pandemic, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said after a weekly cabinet meeting. ($1 = 0.8546 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Nathan Allen Editing by Ingrid Melander)