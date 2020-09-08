Spanish airline Air Europa seek 400 mln euros in govt support

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Air Europa asked the government for 400 million euros ($472.64 million) in state support to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The airline, which is in process of being taken over by London-based International Consolidated Airlines Group, has applied to the 10-billion-euro fund set up by the government to help strategic companies who have run into trouble due to the pandemic, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Air Europa declined to comment the report. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)