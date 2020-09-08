Bonds News
September 8, 2020 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spanish airline Air Europa seek 400 mln euros in govt support

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish airline Air Europa asked the government for 400 million euros ($472.64 million) in state support to cope with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The airline, which is in process of being taken over by London-based International Consolidated Airlines Group, has applied to the 10-billion-euro fund set up by the government to help strategic companies who have run into trouble due to the pandemic, the newspaper reported.

A spokesman for Air Europa declined to comment the report. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below