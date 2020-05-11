Spain wants European response to airlines' coronavirus predicament

May 11 (Reuters) - The Spanish government wants a joint European response to the airlines crisis caused by air traffic restrictions imposed to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s economy minister said on Monday.

“We are strongly supporting that there is a European response,” Calvino said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “Large carriers are European carriers,” she added.

She insisted the European governments ought to guarantee a level playing field for airlines. (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)