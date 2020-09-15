Spanish airlines see tough winter after disastrous summer

MADRID, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Spanish airlines expect a tough winter after a summer that has seen passenger traffic nosedive 80%, the head of the local industry association Javier Gandara said on Tuesday.

There is not much visibility for the coming months, Gandara said, though the capacity in September will likely be 40% of what it was a year earlier.

“The actual number of passengers is much lower than the capacity as planes are flying less full,” he said.

He estimated the overall lost revenue for the industry in Spain to be as high as 15 billion euros ($17.83 billion) this year. ($1 = 0.8412 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro, editing by Andrei Khalip)