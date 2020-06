MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s first two tourist flights landed in Palma de Mallorca after setting off from Germany on Monday, Spanish airport operator Aena said.

The company announced that it would reopen Terminal 1 at Madrid’s Barajas airport on July 1 after being closed for three months due to coronavirus restrictions. Shuttered terminals in Barcelona’s El Prat will reopen across July and August, it said. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette; Editing by Nathan Allen)