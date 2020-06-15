UPDATE 1-Madrid and Barcelona airports to reopen July 1 - operator Aena

(Adds context)

MADRID, June 15 (Reuters) - Spanish airport operator Aena said on Monday it would reopen Terminal 1 of Madrid’s Barajas airport on July 1 after three months of closure, while terminals at Barcelona’s El Prat will reopen through July and August.

Madrid and Barcelona’s airports are Spain’s busiest, jointly accounting for 41.6% of all passengers and 32.7% of total air traffic in 2019.

The state-owned operator said it would start reopening Terminal C of Palma de Mallorca’s airport this Friday, and planned to have two fully functioning terminals at the Balearic Islands tourist hot-spot by September.

Spain’s first two tourist flights since it shut its borders in March to stem the coronavirus pandemic landed in Palma de Mallorca on Monday after setting off from the German cities of Frankfurt and Duesseldorf, Aena added.

Aena said its coronavirus recuperation plan, which includes installing thermal cameras for passengers and introducing Passenger Location Cards, was almost ready for implementation.