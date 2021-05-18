Spain proposes Pfizer shots for under-60s who got Astrazeneca first dose, El Pais says

FILE PHOTO: A vial labelled with the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Health Ministry has proposed that people under 60 who have already received a first dose of AstraZeneca’s drug receive a second shot of the coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer, El Pais newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The country’s health commission was still holding a meeting to take a final decision, the newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The proposal comes after a study by the government’s Carlos III Health Institute found that mixing and matching the two drugs was both safe and effective.