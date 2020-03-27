UPDATE 2-Bankia may not meet dividend target due to coronavirus

* Bankia may not meet target to return excess capital to shareholders

* Under 2018-2020 plan had aimed to return 2.5 bln euros by 2020

* Also announces support measures for customers during coronavirus

* Gives clients option to suspend mortgage payments for 6 months (Adds details on measures from Bankia)

By Jesús Aguado

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s Bankia said on Friday it may not meet its target to return 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of excess capital to shareholders by the end of this year as it wants to preserve cash to deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Spain’s fourth-biggest bank by assets also outlined mortgage holidays and other measures to help customers weather the economic impact of the virus.

In February 2018, Bankia set a target to return 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of excess capital - above 12% of its core Tier 1 ratio - by 2020 in an effort to pay back part of a 22.4 billion-euro rescue package it received in 2012.

Including a 355 million euro ordinary dividend payment approved by shareholders on Friday, the bank has returned so far only 709 million euros of that money to shareholders.

Bankia finished last year with a core Tier 1 capital ratio - the strictest measure of solvency - of 13.02%.

“In this context (of coronavirus), the board decided to waive any extraordinary distribution in the current year, 2020,” Bankia Chairman Jose Ignacio Goirigolzarri told shareholders at the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, which was conducted by video conference.

“Moreover, we believe that in the runup to 2020 our policy should be one of maximum prudence in setting the dividend,” Goirigolzarri said.

It said its dividend target clearly needed to be reviewed to give the bank maximum flexibility to meet the financing needs of Spanish households and corporates.

Shares in Bankia were down 5% on the news by 1522 GMT, underperforming a 4% drop in Spain’s leading blue-chip index Ibex-35.

Spanish peers Santander and Caixabank have also said they will review their dividend policies, while the European Central Bank on Friday urged euro zone banks struggling with the consequences of the coronavirus to be prudent regarding their dividend policy. .

Spain’s death toll from coronavirus is second only to Italy’s in Europe, rising overnight by 769 cases to 4,858.

Bankia’s chairman said on Friday that the lender would allow its clients affected by the coronavirus to suspend payments on their mortgages or consumer loans for six months and gave its corporate clients a three month moratoria on their credit facilities.

On Tuesday, Spain’s government outlined a scheme to offer state-backed credit lines to help companies limit the impact of the coronavirus crisis, releasing an initial tranche of 20 billion euros.

Bankia also said on Friday it would grant bridge loans to customers before the disbursement of the state-guarantee loans through the Spanish state-agency ICO.