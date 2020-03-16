Spain's Basque region postpones elections over coronavirus emergency

MADRID, March 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s Basque Country has decided to postpone regional elections originally scheduled for April 5 because of the coronavirus emergency, a spokesman for the Basque region government said on Monday.

The main political parties in the region agreed with the regional leader to reschedule the polls after the current state of emergency has been lifted, according to Spanish newspaper ABC.

The Basque country is the region with the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Spain. (Reporting by Nathan Allen; Editing by Inti Landauro)