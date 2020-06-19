Spain expects decision on travel corridor with Britain soon - source

MADRID, June 19 (Reuters) - Spain expects a decision in the coming hours in its talks with Britain on whether to establish a travel corridor to avoid imposing a quarantine on travelers due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Spanish foreign ministry source said on Friday.

“Spain is willing to be open to the United Kingdom, we are in talks with them about their quarantine. We are in a position to open without a quarantine,” the source added.

Spain will open its borders to tourists from most European countries on Sunday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on June 29 that agreements have been reached for air bridges with a “small number” countries with low levels of the coronavirus outbreak, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Belen Carreño, writing by Jose Elías Rodríguez)