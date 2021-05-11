Spain plans to allow Britons to enter without PCR test from May 20

MADRID, May 11 (Reuters) - Spain plans to lift its requirement for Britons to present a negative coronavirus PCR test upon arrival from May 20, provided that the infection rates keep declining, the Spanish tourism minister said on Tuesday.

“They could come from May 20 onwards without a PCR if the incidence rates are below the range currently under review, which is around 50” cases per 100,000 people, Reyes Maroto told reporters after a weekly cabinet meeting.