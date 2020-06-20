Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

MADRID, June 20 (Reuters) - Spanish foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said on Saturday that Spain would open its doors to British tourists from Sunday without the need for them to spend two weeks in quarantine because of the coronavirus.

“We will allow British visitors to enter Spain just like the rest of the European Union or Schengen from 21 June freely and without the need for the quarantine,” she told BBC News.

She said Spain is still discussing with UK authorities whether they will offer the same conditions for Spanish visitors to the UK. (Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Jan Harvey)