Spain's corporate insolvency proceedings rise 13% in third quarter

MADRID, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Almost 1,800 companies started insolvency proceedings in Spanish courts in the third quarter, 13% more than a year earlier, as the economic crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic took its toll on businesses, official data showed on Thursday.

Insolvency proceedings started by individuals rose by a much sharper 63.4%, reaching a similar total of around 1,800, according to the judicial governing body CGPJ. It pointed out that the increases also reflected the fact that judicial activity virtually came to a halt in the second quarter, except for urgent matters.

Spanish companies have been among the most active in Europe in applying for state-backed credit and liquidity lines during the pandemic to stay afloat, but as in other European countries, the focus has shifted in recent weeks to solvency.

On Tuesday, the Bank of Spain warned that up to a fifth of Spanish companies could be insolvent by the end of the year if its worst-case scenario becomes a reality.

With over 1.66 million COVID-19 infections and more than 45,000 COVID-related deaths in Spain, the country’s tourism-dependent economy has been one of the hardest-hit in Europe by the pandemic, and it forecasts economic output will fall 11.2% this year.

Last month, the Bank of Spain warned against supporting sectors that are not viable after the government approved an extension of restrictions on forced bankruptcies of companies affected by the pandemic, to avoid the so-called cliff effect from the withdrawal of some support measures. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo, editing by Andrei Khalip and Susan Fenton)