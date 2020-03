MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - The Spanish government will push its European Union partners to coordinate a common fiscal response to the coronavirus crisis, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Thursday.

She welcomed the European Central Bank’s decision to launch a purchase of as much as 750 billion euros ($815.63 billion)worth of bonds. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Emma Pinedo, Writing by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)