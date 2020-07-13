Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2020 / 9:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Catalan leader calls on citizens to defy judge on confinement refusal

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, July 13 (Reuters) - The regional leader of Spain’s Catalonia called on the residents of the city of Lleida to follow his government’s home confinement orders after a rise in coronavirus cases despite a judge’s decision to bar the lockdown.

Quim Torra told a news briefing it was impossible to accept the judge’s ruling because of the risks involved, adding that his government would approve a decree to tackle the growing number of cases in the region. (Reporting by Joan Faus, writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Nathan Allen)

