Spanish govt considers possible curfews, but would require opposition support

MADRID, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is considering several possible measures including curfews in a bid to tackle a new wave of coronavirus contagion, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

Imposing a curfew in Madrid and possibly beyond would require invoking the state of emergency, Illa told reporters on Tuesday.

He added that any state of emergency lasting more than two weeks would require the support of some opposition parties. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander)