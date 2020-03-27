Healthcare
March 27, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Spain's coronavirus death toll is stabilising - official

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - The latest data from Spain’s health ministry show the death toll from the coronavirus is beginning to stabilise, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Friday.

“In percentage terms, today’s increase is roughly equivalent to that of the past three days, in which we seem to see a clear stabilization,” he said.

Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose overnight by 769 cases to 4,858, while the total number of infected rose to 64,059 from 56,188.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below