Spain pushes for an EU system for joint debt issuance to face coronavirus crisis

MADRID, April 1 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday that there must be a way to issue common debt shared by European Union countries, be they coronabonds or any other mechanism.

“Europe must respond united to the crisis,” Calvino said in an interview with radio station Onda Cero. “I don’t give up. We still think that, eventually, there must be a system of debt sharing be they eurobonds, coronabonds or reconstruction bonds.”

She said the Spanish government has no liquidity or financing problem so far. (Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)