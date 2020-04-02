Bonds News
April 2, 2020 / 9:43 AM / Updated an hour ago

Spain's 2020 budget deficit to widen significantly but temporarily

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 2 (Reuters) - Spain’s 2020 budget deficit will widen “significantly but temporarily” as a result of the measures taken to halt the spread of coronavirus, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said at a news conference on Thursday.

Speaking at the same conference, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said 2.3 million people are currently receiving unemployment benefits, costing the state around 1.22 billion euros ($1.33 billion) a month. ($1 = 0.9146 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno; Writing by Nathan Allen; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below