Spain's budget minister still sees deficit at 11.3% of GDP in 2020

MADRID, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Spain’s budget deficit likely met the official target of 11.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 after tax collection plunged as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Budget Minister Maria Jesus Montero told Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The deficit was likely to narrow this year to the equivalent of 7.7% of GDP as the economy recovers, as the government announced in October, Europa Press reported Montero saying on Sunday.

Tax collection shrank by 7.6% in 2020, she said.

Montero said the government was committed to reducing its deficit to meet official European Union targets in the long run but would keep with expansive “counter-cyclical” policies in 2022, according to Europa Press.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, all governments in Europe face widening budget gaps as tax revenues have plummeted in one of the severest economic contractions on record while social spending has shot up as governments took on the payment of millions of furloughed workers.