Spanish PM welcomes ECB's 750 bln euro bond-buying programme

MADRID, March 19 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s plan to buy up to 750 billion euros ($816 billion) worth of bonds to mitigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis will protect citizens and economies, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday.

“These are times of responsibility, solidarity and united action from all the institutions of the EU,” Sanchez said on his Twitter account. “We will do whatever it takes,” he added. ($1 = 0.9196 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)