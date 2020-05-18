Longer-lasting coronavirus shock to hit Spain's GDP further in Q2-Bank of Spain

MADRID, May 18 (Reuters) - The economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic will last longer than initially expected and the Spanish economy could experience a significant deterioration in the second quarter, Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Monday.

“What has been confirmed in the last few weeks is that the recovery will not be without difficulties, and, besides, more unfavourable scenarios cannot be ruled out,” De Cos said in the Spanish parliament. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Ingrid Melander)