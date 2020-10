(Repeats without changes to the text)

MADRID, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Spain’s government expects economic output to contract by 11.2 % in 2020, down from a previous prediction for a 9.2% slump, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday at a news conference. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Belen Carreno, Inti Landauro Editing by Ingrid Melander)