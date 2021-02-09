Spain to strengthen support for company solvency "soon"

MADRID, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Spanish government expects to prepare additional measures to support companies’ solvency “soon”, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

“We can go one step further to support solvent companies, which are in trouble because of the pandemic,” she said in an interview with Cadena SER radio station.

She said the pandemic’s second and third waves had had a lower negative impact on the Spanish economy than the first wave last year. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Catherine Evans)