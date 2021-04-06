Spain to update 2021 growth outlook to reflect COVID third wave

MADRID, April 6 (Reuters) - Spain will update its 2021 economic outlook to reflect the impact of a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic that weighed on growth in January and February, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Tuesday.

The government projects a 7.2% rebound this year after output tanked 11% in 2020, but the central bank and other analysts expect slower growth. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Aida Pelaez-Fernandez, editing by Andrei Khalip)