Spain's economic activity slows down "significantly" - Economy Minister

MADRID, March 23 (Reuters) - Spanish economic activity slowed down “significantly” in the week after the government took measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday.
Last week, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the epidemic, which prompted him to declare a state of emergency and impose broad lockdown, would likely lead to a contraction of gross domestic product.
