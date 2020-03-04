Spanish minister does not expect significant coronavirus impact on Spain's economy

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday she did not expect a significant economic impact from the novel coronavirus in Spain for now.

“The estimates of the possible impact show for now an impact on our country’s economy that would not be significant,” she told reporters on Wednesday.

“It is important to take this forecast with caution as we are in a phase hard to anticipate and gauge what the impact would be.”

The Health Ministry on Tuesday ordered sporting events expected to draw crowds from high-risk areas such as northern Italy to be held behind closed doors after health authorities identified as many as 150 cases in Spain.

Other events such as the World Mobile Congress and medical conferences have also been cancelled.

Spain registered its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

The Spanish central bank on Wednesday postponed a conference scheduled to be held on Friday as many participants were find it hard to travel to Madrid due to the coronavirus. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo and Inti Landauro; Editing by Kevin Liffey)