UPDATE 1-Spain doesn't see significant coronavirus impact for now, hotels offer discounts

MADRID, March 4 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday she did not expect a significant economic impact from the coronavirus in the country for now, even as hotels and tour operators scrambled to offer discounts to lure wary travellers.

“The estimates currently being made of the possible impact on our country’s economy point to an impact that would not be significant,” Calvino told reporters.

“It is important to take this forecast with caution as we are in a phase hard to anticipate.”

Tourism accounts for 12% of Spain’s GDP and hotel chains including Melia announced discounts and offers with free and easy cancellation to counter the impact of the coronavirus.

“In times of uncertainty and risk of industry paralysis, companies must respond with more flexibility ... providing above all peace of mind and giving (clients) time to assess the evolution of a crisis that can change from one day to another,” said Melia Hotels International CEO Gabriel Escarrer.

On the ground in Tenerife, where a large hotel is under lockdown after several cases of coronavirus were detected there, nearby shops were closed or empty, Reuters reporters saw.

“My business has been massively affected this week, to the point we’ve made zero trade,” said Beverley Veness, in her empty hair salon. “This is high season for us, but right now there is just nobody passing by ... it’s had a massive impact on business all around.”

The Health Ministry ordered sporting events expected to draw crowds from high-risk areas, such as northern Italy, to be held behind closed doors after health authorities identified as many as 193 cases in Spain, including three children.

Spain reported its first death from the virus on Tuesday.

