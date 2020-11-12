UPDATE 1-Spain readies measures to support hospitality sector, mulls longer loan scheme

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Spanish government is considering extending its scheme of state-backed credit lines beyond December while also preparing measures to support the battered hospitality sector during the coronavirus pandemic, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

“Everything is under discussion right now, the increase of the grace period, the extension of those credits and of the entire scheme beyond December, but nothing has been closed yet,” one source said.

A government source said measures to extend loan grace periods - which allow borrowers to delay payment without being charged late fees, being found in default or having their loans cancelled - would likely be approved by the cabinet as soon as on Tuesday and would initially target the hospitality sector.

Hotels, bars and restaurants have been particularly badly hit as the pandemic stifled tourism in one of the world’s most visited countries.

The Economy Ministry declined to comment.

The existing state-guaranteed funding scheme of 140 billion euros ($165 billion) is due to expire in December, with the grace period on a significant volume of loans ending by April.

Many small businesses and self-employed have said they will not have been able to resume their activity by then to cope with their payments.

Spanish companies are among the worst-hit by the pandemic, and ECB economist Paloma Lopez Garcia said in an article this week that “our analysis shows that Spain is the most affected country” in the euro zone, with about a quarter of all firms with employees at risk of becoming illiquid at the peak of the crisis.

The Bank of Spain has estimated a liquidity shortfall of around 230 billion euros between the second and fourth quarter of 2020 in the corporate sector.

In a separate study, U.S. consultants Alvarez & Marsal estimated that 14% of Spanish companies could be on the brink of bankruptcy, which could cause the loss of around 2 million jobs.