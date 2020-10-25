Spain's government to decree COVID-19 state of emergency, tighten controls: local media

FILE PHOTO: A closed restaurant is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Barcelona, Spain, October 14, 2020. REUTERS/ Albert Gea

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will announce a new state of emergency on Sunday in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, local media including newspaper El Pais reported.

The state of emergency will give regions, which decide on their own health matters, the powers to impose stricter restrictions on movement, including curfews. They can also put curbs on businesses and limit other activities such as gathering in groups inside and outside the home.

A growing number of regions had been calling on the government to implement the measure to allow them to impose curfews.

Spain imposed one of the toughest lockdowns early on in the pandemic and then relaxed measures over the summer. But like many other European countries it has seen a second wave hit in recent weeks, and now has one of the highest numbers of infections in Western Europe. Total cases rose to 1,046,132 on Friday, while the death toll is nearing 35,000.