Spain confident EU will find solution to Hungary, Poland opposition to recovery package

MADRID, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Wednesday she is confident the European Union will find a solution to overcome the opposition from Hungary and Poland to the adoption of the 2021-2027 budget and recovery package.

The two central European countries on Monday opposed the budget law because it included a clause which makes access to money conditional on respecting the rule of law.

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by Andrew Heavens

