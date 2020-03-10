CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Spain cancels flights from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop coronavirus

(Corrects to make clear this affects only flights from Italy and not to Italy after government clarifies)

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Spain on Tuesday decided to cancel all direct flights from Italy for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the government’s official gazette.

This measure will take effect from March 11 at midnight and continue until midnight of March 25, the gazette said.

Spain has registered 1,622 coronavirus cases, according to figures from the Health Ministry. (Reporting by Belen Carreno; writing by Jesús Aguado; editing by Nathan Allen and Ingrid Melander)