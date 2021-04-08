Spain's furlough scheme to be extended beyond May 31, minister says

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - The Spanish government’s ERTE furlough scheme for people unable to work because of restrictions imposed on businesses to curb the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond May 31, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Thursday.

Workers from small and medium-sized companies have benefited the most from the scheme, Diaz said in a speech in Madrid.

“We will keep doing that from May 31, in a similar formula to the current one,” she added, without detailing for how long.