Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Spain's furlough scheme to be extended beyond May 31, minister says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 8 (Reuters) - The Spanish government’s ERTE furlough scheme for people unable to work because of restrictions imposed on businesses to curb the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond May 31, Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Thursday.

Workers from small and medium-sized companies have benefited the most from the scheme, Diaz said in a speech in Madrid.

“We will keep doing that from May 31, in a similar formula to the current one,” she added, without detailing for how long.

Reporting by Inti Landauro and Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up