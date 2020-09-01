Workers on Spain's furlough scheme down to 620,000 from 3 mln in April

Sept 1 (Reuters) - The number of workers enrolled on Spain’s coronavirus furlough scheme has fallen to around 620,000 from a peak of 3 million at the pandemic’s height in April, government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference on Tuesday.

Around 5,000 people per day are coming out of the program, with most of the remaining workers involved in hard-hit industries linked to tourism, she added. The government is considering expanding the scheme beyond the end of September when it is currently due to tend. (Reporting by Nathan Allen, Editing by Inti Landauro)