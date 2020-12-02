Spain sets 10-person limit for Christmas, New Year parties

MADRID, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Spanish government has agreed with regional authorities that up to 10 people will be allowed to gather at a household for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which applies to celebrations on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s day, means a slight relaxation of the current general rule that allows gatherings of up to six people, except in some regions that have defined their own limits.

Movement between regions will be banned, with some exceptions, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, Illa told a news conference. (Reporting by Belen Carreno, editing by Andrei Khalip)