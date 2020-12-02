Spain caps year-end parties at 10 people, restricts domestic travel

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers speak during a break in collecting swab samples from residents to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during massive testing, in Ronda, Spain November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Jon Nazca/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - The Spanish government agreed with regional authorities on Wednesday that a maximum of 10 people per household will be allowed to gather for the Christmas and New Year holidays to avoid spreading the coronavirus, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

The agreement, which applies to celebrations on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and on New Year’s Day, means a slight relaxation of the current general rule that allows gatherings of up to six people, except in some regions that have defined their own limits.

The start of the nighttime curfews in force in most Spanish regions would be moved to 1:30 a.m. from 11 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

Still, movement of people between regions will be banned, with some exceptions, between Dec. 23 and Jan. 6, Illa told a news conference, adding that although the latest infection data inspired some optimism, prudence was paramount.

“To sum it up, this Christmas we stay at home ... “It is desirable that people restrict their mobility and social contacts as much as possible,” he said.

Governments across Europe are trying to navigate between avoiding spreading the virus over the holiday season and allowing people to celebrate with family and friends.

The 10-person limit includes children, and the official recommendation is for people from the same household to celebrate together without outside guests.

Spain imposed a six-month state of emergency in October, giving regions legal backing to impose curfews and other restrictions.

While the rate of infection in Spain has slowed since, its overall tally of over 1.66 million COVID-19 cases is among the highest in western Europe. The death toll reached 45,784 on Wednesday.