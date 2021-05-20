Iberia CEO aims to reopen Spain-Latin America air travel within weeks

MADRID, May 20 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Iberia, the Spanish arm of IAG airline group, said on Thursday he expects a decision to reopen air travel between Spain and Latin America within weeks.

Javier Sanchez Prieto said Spain needed to open up to the rest of the world, especially to Latin America, after months of restrictions to air traffic imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Clara-Laeila Laudette and Inti Landauro, editing by Robin Emmott)